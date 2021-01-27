Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Trey Miguel’s surprise return

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 186,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 147,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: A nice increase with Impact’s best numbers so far in 2021. Impact finished 118th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show finished finished 145th with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.