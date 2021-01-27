01/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers, and more (24:52)…

Click here for the January 27 Impact Wrestling audio review.

