WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the penultimate edition before SummerSlam

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.979 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.962 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.956 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.932 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.025 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the men 18-49 and adults 18-34 demographics, and a tie for first in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 demographics in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.