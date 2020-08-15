08/15 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Triple Brand Battle Royal for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman and The Fiend, Big E vs. John Morrison, Alexa Bliss sit-down interview

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Triple Brand Battle Royal for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman and The Fiend, Big E vs. John Morrison, Alexa Bliss sit-down interview, and more (26:56)…

Click here for the August 15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...