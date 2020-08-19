08/19 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Emergence Night One – The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North for the Impact Tag Titles, The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Trey for the TNA Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show featuring Emergence Night One with The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North for the Impact Tag Titles, The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Trey for the TNA Title, and more (38:03)…

Click here for the August 19 Impact Wrestling audio review.

