WWE wrestler Mia Yim (a/k/a Reckoning) announces positive COVID-19 test

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Mia Yim (StephanieBell), who wrestles as Reckoning in the Retribution faction, announced Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “I was negative last week,” Yim wrote on Twitter. “I got tested this afternoon less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy.” Read her full statement below.

Powell’s POV: Yim is in a long term relationship with fellow WWE Raw wrestler Keith Lee, who has not appeared on the last two editions of Raw and is not advertised for the Royal Rumble. Lee has yet to comment on his health or availability for the Rumble. Meanwhile, Yim appeared on Monday’s Raw with the rest of Retribution. Here’s wishing them both the best.