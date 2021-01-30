What's happening...

WWE Royal Rumble News: First and second entrants in the men’s Rumble match, 30th entrant in the women’s Rumble match

January 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It was revealed on Saturday’s WWE Backstage on FS1 that Randy Orton and Edge will be the first and second entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

-Natalya will be the No. 30 entry spot in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Powell’s POV: Natalya defeated Tamina in a match that aired on WWE Backstage to earn the 30th entry spot in the women’s Rumble match. Join me for my live review of the WWE Royal Rumble event on Sunday night beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will enjoy ad-free website access and hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Six January 30, 2021 @ 9:14 pm

    i like it 1 and 2. hope Edge pulls it off!

    Reply

