WWE Royal Rumble News: First and second entrants in the men’s Rumble match, 30th entrant in the women’s Rumble match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It was revealed on Saturday’s WWE Backstage on FS1 that Randy Orton and Edge will be the first and second entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

-Natalya will be the No. 30 entry spot in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Natalya defeated Tamina in a match that aired on WWE Backstage to earn the 30th entry spot in the women's Rumble match.