WWE Royal Rumble lineup (live coverage tonight): The card and the list of Rumble match entrants

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, Big E, 13 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, 18 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The first two entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match will be Randy Orton and Edge, and Natalya will be the thirtieth entrant in the women’s match. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were both listed in a Rumble match graphic on Smackdown, but they have not been added to the official list on the WWE website as of this update. Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members enjoy ad-free website access and will hear the same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I. Become a Dot Net Member via PWMembership.net.