ROH notes on a Matt Taven and Vincent angle, “The Very Best of Best in the World” pay-per-view, ROHStrong podcast, ROH Wrestling TV spotlight

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH ran an angle with Vincent attacking Matt Taven while Taven was taking part in a Facebook Live Q&A.

-“The Very Best of Best in the World” pay-per-view is available on pay-per-view for $14.99.

-Slex, Adam Brooks, and Kellyanne will be the guest son Monday’s ROHStrong podcast hosted by Eck.

-This week’s ROH Wrestling television show spotlights Silas Young.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes the list of the seven pay-per-view matches and additional notes.



