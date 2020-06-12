MLW Pulp Fusion video – Salina de la Renta returns

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: This week’s video features the surprise return of Salina de la Renta at the end, plus a cute skit with Tom Lawlor and his kids, Alexander Hammerstone making “special” coffee, and more.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how his world view was formed, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate and his "where are you?" speech, and much more. Please note that there are political opinions shared so listen at your own risk. The second part of this two-parter will be available early next week...

