Impact Wrestling TV preview: Emergence Night Two lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s Emergence themed edition of their weekly television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship.

-Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Championship in an open challenge.

-Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers.

-EC3 explains why he stole the TNA Title belt from Moose.

-More from Wrestle House.

Powell’s POV: I hope EC3 also has to explain destroying the defunct title belt, but we’ll see if that’s where this is going. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s reviews are available shortly after the show, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesdays.



