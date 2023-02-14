MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on Reelz 

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Real1 vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight

-Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye for the MLW Featherweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).