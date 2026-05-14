TNA Impact preview: Best of three falls X Division Title match headlines tonight’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander in a best of three falls match for the X Division Championship

-A battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship

-AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight

-Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee speaks

Powell’s POV: If Slater wins, he will become the longest reigning X Division Champion in history. Impact will be live on Thursday from Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. TNA will also be taping television on Friday, and we are looking for reports or basic results from both nights via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).