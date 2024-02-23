TNA No Surrender lineup: The full card for tonight’s TNA+ and TrillerTV event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA No Surrender event that will be held tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Alario Center.

-Moose vs. Alex Shelley for in a No Surrender Rules match for the TNA Title

-Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Title

-Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali for the X Division Title

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” in the final match of the best of three series for the TNA Tag Titles

“Decay” Rosemary and Havok vs. “MK Ultra” Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA Title shot

-PCO vs. Kon

-(Pre-Show) Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Kushida and Kevin Knight

-(Pre-Show) Mike Bailey and Trent Seven vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel

Powell’s POV: The TNA Title match can only end when a corner person representing Moose or Shelley throws in the towel. The No Surrender pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET and will be available on TNA+ and the TNA YouTube page. The main card will also stream on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com at 7CT/8ET.