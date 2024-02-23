ROH on HonorClub results (2/22): Robinson’s review of Athena vs. Nyla Rose in a best of three falls tables match for the ROH Women’s Championship, ROH Women’s TV Title tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 52)

Taped February 14, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

Streamed February 22, 2024 on HonorClub

The show started with shots of the crowd and a rundown of some of the matches for tonight, including the main event of Athena defending against Nyla Rose in a two out of three falls tables match. They also said that this is the one-year anniversary of ROH on HonorClub. I missed the first show, but otherwise I have done just about all of these shows.

1. Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) vs. Sussy Love in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament first-round match. Valkyrie dumped Love with a waist lock takedown only to get taken over by an arm drag and then a lucha arm drag out of the corner. Valkyrie took back over with a clothesline. Love locked in the six second magic hold but Taya fought out. Love tricked Taya out to ringside with the splits and then dove on her. TV tried to distract Love and the ref, and Taya used it to powerbomb Love on the apron and then threw her into the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Taya chopped Love and hit meteora knees in the corner for a two count. Taya locked in a chinlock and as Love fought out, Taya did a nasty looking hair pull takedown that looked like it tweaked the neck, but then she did two more hair throws and got a two count off it. Love hit a middle rope crossbody and an enzuigiri for a two count. Love hit some knees in the corner and then laid Taya out on the middle rope and then did a back handstand off the top and put knees into Taya and got a two count. Taya hit a front backpack driver move and got a two count. The women traded chops in the middle until Taya hit a spear and then she hit Shaina Pain for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Sussy Love by pinfall to advance in the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Less of a squash and more of a showcase. Love is a little sloppy in the ring but I’d be willing to chalk that up to these two never actually crossing paths in Mexico before.

We got a recap of last week’s tournament matches, this was a really good video package! We need more packages of this quality.

2. Lee Johnson vs. Sonico. No televised entrance for Sonico. Sonico kicked away the code of honor and said he’s here to fight. The men then traded headlock takedowns. Sonico hit a body trip and a cradle for a two count. Johnson came right back with a big dropkick. Sonico hit a popup knee strike and then a spinning headbutt to the gut for a two count. Sonico used both feet to stretch out Johnson’s neck in the corner for a bit. Eventually Sonico hit a PK and got a two count. Johnson came back with a few clotheslines and a neckbreaker. Johnson hit blue thunder for a two count. Sonico tried for a springboard move but got blasted with a forearm and then Johnson hit his reverse DDT for the pinfall.

Lee Johnson defeated Sonico by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The announcers telling me about the travels and big matches of these non regulars is just so great. Another hard fought victory for Johnson, but the announcers were talking about his 3-0 win streak like it’s going to do something.

We got a video package about the big matches for Revolution. Nice to see it not just be about Sting’s last match.

3. Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament first-round match. No entrance for Moone. Velvet hit a headlock takeover but Moone hit one of her own. Moone hit a big back suplex and got a two count. Velvet hit a cradle for a two count. Velvet hit some arm drags and then some strikes in the corner. Velvet did a leg choke in the corner. Moone hit a sliding clothesline and went to the top. Moone hit a shotgun dropkick off the top for a two count. Velvet hit a leg sweep and standing moonsault for a two count.

Velvet did some arm wringing and then the wrist stomp spot. Velvet locked in a short arm scissor lock but Moone rolled through and got a two count. Velvet tried a wheelbarrow move, but got hit with a powerbomb for a two count. Moone hit a lariat for a two count. Moone hit a back elbow and a huge forearm and then a mule kick for a two count. Moone tried a suplex move but got rolled up for a two count. Velvet hit her wheelbarrow bulldog for a two count. The women traded forearms in the middle until Velvet hit a drop toe hold into the ropes and hit double knees. Velvet missed her Mix kick and Moone hit a fisherman’s buster for a two count. Moone tried to go up top but Velvet cut her off and hit a sunset flip off the top and then hit The Mix for the pinfall.

Red Velvet defeated Sandra Moone by pinfall to advance in the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The match was a little sloppy in the early going, but as it got going it got better. Moone could use a look makeover, but has a good Japanese strong style presentation in the ring.

Taya Valkyrie told Sussy Love hello and goodbye in Spanish and then said Love wasn’t TV ready…

4. Brandon Cutler (w/Colt Cabana) vs. Danhausen. The crowd was very much into Danhausen with chants at the beginning. Cutler hit a shoulder tackle and a Dab elbow drop. Danhausen tried to curse Cutler but he said he didn’t feel anything. Cutler then tried to spray Danhausen with the cold spray only to find out it didn’t work. Colt and Cutler cold sprayed themselves and Danhausen hit a scoop slam.

Cutler took a breather on the outside. Back in the ring Cutler did an airplane spin that made them both dizzy. The men traded punches in the middle to the delight of the crowd. Cutler got the last strike in and fell down. Danhausen came right back with a release northern lights. Danhausen did an outside in german suplex and called for his teeth, but Colt took them away. Danhausen stole his cold spray and sprayed Colt, but Cutler got a roll up. Danhaunsen then poured teeth in the mouth of Cutler and kicked them back out for the pinfall.

Danhausen defeated Brandon Cutler by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This is the first time I’ve seen an actual Danhausen match. That was the cheesiest comedy match I’ve seen in a long, long time. Don’t get me wrong, I chuckled plenty, but it’s not something I need to see very often.

We got a recap of the Athena vs Nyla Rose feud. This was just as good as a WWE video feud package…

5. Abadon vs. Viva Van in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament first-round match. No entrance for Van. The women traded creepy looks at each other before Abadon hit a headbutt and knees in the corner. Abadon hit a pendulum codebreaker move for a two count. Abadon did a rope choke. Van came back with a knee lift and a spinning wheel kick for a two count. Van hit a bridging northern lights for a two count. Van returned the rope choke and even locked in some fish hooks.

Van locked in a tarantula hold in the ropes for the five count. Van locked in a bow and arrow hold but Abadon rolled through for a one count. Abadon hit a head scissors but got blasted right back down with a clothesline for a two count, but Abadon just sat right back up. The women traded strikes until Abadon hit some clotheslines and a slow cutter for a two count. Van came back with a double underhook slingshot suplex for a two count. Van tried an electric chair move but got her arm bit. Abadon hit a running knee and a Black Dahlia for the pinfall.

Abadon defeated Viva Van by pinfall to advance in the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Decent match even though the crowd was so quiet you could have heard a pin drop. Van is TV ready and I want to see way more of her. Abadon moving on was not a shock.

An ad aired for ROH SuperCard of Honor, which will be held on Friday, April 5.

6. Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page. Henry hit an early arm drag and posed, Page mockingly clapped for him. Page hit an arm drag of his own and posed too. Henry hit a spin kick and did some more posing. Henry kneed the arm of Page and then did the wrist stomp spot. Henry put Page down with an arm wringer. Henry worked the arm but Page powered out with a northern lights suplex. Page hit a clothesline and a big boot to fire up the crowd. Page hit a powerslam for a two count. Page tried Ego’s Edge but couldn’t keep him up and Henry hit a tornado DDT for a two count. Henry locked in another arm hold but Page got to the ropes for a break. Page hit a clothesline and then Headshot for the pinfall.

Ethan Page defeated Anthony Henry by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice fifth win for Page. Henry looked good in defeat, and Page really sold that arm well.

A video package narrated by Renee Paquette aired and spotlighted her Queen Aminata interview. Aminata showed some great personality in the brief clips shown…

Backstage, Aminata said she used to love Taya Valkyrie and her matches, but that she’s changed into someone she doesn’t admire. Aminata said she’s going to be the first champion. Fine promo.

7. Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament first-round match. The women traded some arm work to a standstill. Starkz got a sunset flip for a two count and then she hit a big head kick. Renegade got a rollup for a two count and then she hit a corner clothesline and a pair of nasty chops. Billie fired back with chops, punches and elbows in the corner. Renegade came right back with a shotgun dropkick and a corner choke. Renegade hit a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two count.

Renegade hit a Backstabber for a two count. Starkz hit a rewind kick and a clothesline for the double down. The women traded strikes in the middle until Renegade hit a enzuigiri, but ran right into a spin kick which got Strakz a two count. Renegade rolled outside and Strakz dove after her and did it a second time. Crowd chanted one more time, but Renegade caught her on the third dive and rammed her into the apron. Back in the ring, Renegade hit a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside! Renegade rolled in the ring and asked for a the count-out, but Starkz made it into the ring at 10. Renegade tried a pair of covers but only got two counts. Starkz hit a half snap dragon and then locked in a hammerlock neck vice with a knee in the back to get the tap out.

Billie Strakz defeated Robyn Renegade by submission to advance in the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: One of the better opening round matches. It’s really amazing just how far the Renegade sisters have come in just the year that I’ve been watching them. Robyn looked every bit like she could hang here and if you had told me that a year ago, I don’t know that I would have believed you.

Backstage Lexi asked Ethan Page about his 12-2 record and what he’s going to do next. Page said that Kyle Fletcher is ducking him, but that’s ok because he gets to keep building his rapport with the ROH crowd. Page said the rapport is growing and so is his fire and momentum. Page said that when Fletcher comes back it’s not going to be the same place he left. Really good promo.

8. AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal vs. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Exodus Prime in a four corner survival match. No entrance for Prime. Prime took out Fox early but then got taken out by Sydal and Komander. Komander and Sydal did some early lucha spots and got trap pins on each other for two counts. Sydal hit a head scissors on Komander and Fox came back in with cutters for everyone. Prime came back in and he ate an enzuigiri from Fox and then a rolling cutter that got Fox a broken up nearfall. Sydal hit a double move on Komander and Fox and then hit a standing spiral tap on Fox for a broken up nearfall. Prime hit a running back elbow for a two count on Sydal. Prime hit a twisting elbow off the middle rope for a two count on Sydal. Fox hit a rolling anarchist suplex on Prime for a two count.

Fox locked in a single leg crab, Sydal locked in a crossface and Komander locked in an armbar all on Prime but eventually Komander let go and broke it up. Komander locked in a surfboard on the apron and Fox dove over it onto Prime at ringside to a “Holy Shit” chant from the crowd. Sydal hit double knees off the top onto Komander on the apron. Sydal and Fox hit back elbows on Prime in the corner. Komander belly to belly suplexed Fox into that same corner onto Prime. Koamander hit a wheelbarrow stomp and then a springboard moonsault for a two count. Komander went up top but Prime cut him off and tried a superplex but Komander flipped out. Prime hit a nasty looking inverted powerslam move that got him a two count on Komander.

Sydal hit an Air Rraid Crash on Fox for a two count. Sydal went up top and Prime cut him off, and Sydal fell to the floor. Komander came up and got fought off too. Fox cut off Prime and hit a split leg superplex and then a 450 splash for a broken up nearfall. Komander hit a head scissors on Sydal to send him to ringside. Fox hit a wall walk moonsault on Sydal on the outside. Koammnder dumped Fox outside. Koammnder hit a huge tornado DDT on Prime. Komander hit a rope walking shooting star to get the pinfall on Prime.

Komander won a four corner survival match by pinfall over Exodus Prime, AR Fox, and Matt Sydal.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Crazy lucha match does crazy lucha things. I tried to keep up, but you know how it goes.

Backstage, Billie Strakz told Robyn Renegade that she brought the fight tonight. Starkz said this tournament is hers. She said she wasn’t better than Athena, but everyone else is worse than her.

9. Athena vs. Nyla Rose in a two out of three falls tables match for the ROH Women’s Championship. Athena got dropped by some headbutts early and a samoan drop. Rose went to ringside and set up a table. Athena hit a dropkick and tried to huracanrana Rose into the table, but got powerbombed into the apron and then into the table!

Nyla Rose went up 1-0 in falls.

Rose threw Athena into the ring and grabbed another table and pushed it into the ring. Athena pushed the table into the gut of Rose and ran her into the barricade with it. Athena superkicked Rose and slid the table into the ring. Athena kicked Rose in the ribs and went into the ring and tried to dive on her, but Rose caught her and chokeslammed Athena onto the ring apron. Rose threw Athena shoulder first into the ring steps and celebrated in the beard of a fan. Back in the ring Rose hit a scoop slam. Rose hit a running splash and then a cannonball in the corner. Rose set the table up in the corner and Athena slammed her head into it.

Athena hit a head-scissors and tried a scoop but couldn’t get her up. Athena countered a Biel toss attempt and hit a superkick. Rose came back with a running crossbody that sent Athena to ringside. Rose put the corner table back down and followed Athena outside. Rose tried to cannonball Athena against the barricade, but Athena moved and hit a shotgun dropkick into the barricade. The crowd chanted for Athena! Athena set up a table at ringside. Athena pulled Rose up onto the apron by the table and the women fought with strikes. Rose tried to chokeslam Athena but Athena flipped over the ropes and hit O-Face and Rose fell through the table. “This is Awesome” chanted the crowd.

Athena tied up the falls at 1-1.

Athena set the in-ring table back up on the mat. Rose climbed back in the ring and Athena tried to pick her up, but fell down under the weight. Rose picked up Rose but Athena snuck out. Rose hit a big boot and laid Athena out on the table and climbed to the middle rope. Athena slid off the table and cut her off. Athena fell down to the apron as they continued to jockey for position. We found out there are tables on all sides of the women now somehow. Athena hit an electric chair slam through the table at ringside.

Athena defeated Nyla Rose 2-1 in a best of three falls tables match to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a really fun match. It wasn’t a technical classic by any means, but it had plenty of drama. I’ll forgive them for the magical tables at the end because everything else was so well done.

The overall show was pretty good. At this point though, I’m ready to concede that you could very easily do a two-hour weekly women’s wrestling show and have it be good compelling TV every week. Two weeks in a row the only matches that mattered have been women’s matches and they have all delivered the type of match they were supposed to deliver. And we don’t even have all the AEW women in that equation either. Hell, it’s not like we ever see the men’s champions anyway.