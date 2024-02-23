AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in a three-way trios match

-Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager

-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in action

-Sammy Guevara speaks

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.