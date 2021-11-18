What's happening...

AEW Full Gear pay-per-view reported buy count

November 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view accumulated 145,000 buys, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. “Between pay-per-view, tickets, and merchandise, Full Gear likely generated approximately $4 million,” Thurston wrote.

Powell’s POV: The Full Gear buy count was down from September’s All Out pay-per-view, which set the company’s high mark with 205,000 buys for the event that included the in-ring debut of CM Punk. Yet while the Full Gear was down compared to that event, it actually produced the second highest pay-per-view buy count in company history.

