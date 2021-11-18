Kenny Omega taking time off from AEW due to injuries

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega is taking time away from the company to recovery from injuries. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Omega has several injuries, including a knee, an abdominal hernia, and a shoulder that may require surgery,.

Powell’s POV: Omega is said to be hoping for a February return, which is optimistic given that he has a myriad of injuries and a likely need for surgery. Omega put a lot of milage on his body with his great matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling and throughout his run with AEW. He also revealed recently that he has been dealing with bouts of vertigo that have affected him inside the ring since 2018. Here’s wishing him the best of luck in his recovery and potential surgery.