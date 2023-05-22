What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for Friday’s early edition

May 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 293,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 284,000 viewership count from the previous week’s Saturday night edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 24th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. The May 20, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

