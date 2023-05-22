What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meeting face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

May 22, 2023

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.133 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.149 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.56 rating. The May 20, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.878 million viewers and a 0.43 rating for a show headlined by the WWE Tag Title unification match.

