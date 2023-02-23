AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the final Dynamite before AEW Revolution

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution

-Hook faces an opponent of Stokely Hathaway’s choosing

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace (Rampage will be live from the same venue two nights later).