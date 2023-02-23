AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis
-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara
-Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
-Lance Archer in action
-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes speak
-House of Black wants to speak to The Elite
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
