Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Mike Sydal, “Renegade” Rick Wilson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball for the X Division Championship and features final hype for Friday’s No Surrender event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion had been airing Thursdays on ProWrestling.TV. However, the show has not aired the last two weeks. I asked MLW PR for comment about the status of the show recently and did not get a response. If the show streams, it would be at 7CT/8ET.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 42 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was an effective go-home show for Elimination Chamber thanks in part to the great Montreal crowd.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. C finished second with 18 percent of the vote, and A was a close third with 16 percent. I gave the show a C- grade and felt ran out of steam in the third hour.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sydal is 39.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.