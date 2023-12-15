AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager

-Red Velvet vs. Anna Jay

-El Hijo del Viking, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show on Friday nights.