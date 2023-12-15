AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Orange Cassidy, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager
-Red Velvet vs. Anna Jay
-El Hijo del Viking, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti
-Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show on Friday nights.
