ROH Final Battle lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the tonight’s HonorClub event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center.

-Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship

-Dalton Castle vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander vs. a mystery participant in a Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant ROH TV Title

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. “TMDK” Shane Haste, Kosei Fujita, and Bad Dude Tito for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-Mark Briscoe and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli

-Keth Lee vs. Shane Taylor

-Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese in an I Quit match

-(Pre-Show): Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show streams on YouTube at 6CT/7ET and the main card as it streams on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. Join Sam Robinson for his live review of Final Battle as the show streams on HonorClub. Sam’s exclusive audio review of Final Battle will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).