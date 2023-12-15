ROH on HonorClub results (12/14): Robinson’s review of ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Evil Uno, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Jason Geiger in Proving Ground matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 42)

Taped December 5, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Streamed December 14, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

We started the show with the announcers running down some of the matches for tonight including Athena in action…

1. ROH Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Evil Uno (w/John Silver, Alex Reynolds) in a Proving Ground match.As the men locked up, “Evil Uno” was the crowd’s chant, and the announcers told us it was Uno’s hometown. Eddie stuffed a shoulder tackle and then Uno came right back with a head scissors that sent him to the outside. Outside, Uno wound up to chop Eddie against the ring post, but of course he missed and slapped the post. Eddie worked over the injured hand a little bit and then tossed Uno in the ring to work on it some more. This might have been the most over Uno ever has been, huge crowd chants for him and boos for Eddie. Eddie worked over Uno with chops and kicks to the face and Uno just fired up and asked for more.

Uno caught a kick and threw it to the ref who caught it and Uno performed a neckbreaker. The men traded chops in the middle of the ring and Uno threw his jacked at Eddie and swiveled his hips while asking for more. Uno hit a running clothesline and then hit Eddie’s multiple chops in the corner and then took a set from Eddie too. Uno hit a back elbow and hit a snug looking short arm clothesline. Uno dodged a back fist and hit a twisting brainbuster for a two count. Uno put Eddie down with a pair of big boots and hit a stuffed piledriver for a two count. Another big boot and Uno went up top for a senton dive but Eddie got his knees up. Eddie popped up and hit a pair of back fists for the pinfall.

ROH Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Evil Uno by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, we got the handshake and Eddie raised Uno’s hand and walked off to let Uno soak up the hometown adoration.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I don’t really understand why Eddie can still “defend” his championships if he relinquished them, but the announcers made it seem legitimate enough. Uno showed good fire here and looked good in defeat. That’s almost how you make someone. If the match had gone just a few more minutes and had there been another few nearfalls, and if the announcers were telling us that story, I’d almost believe that it was a coming out for Uno.

A rundown of some Final Battle matches aired…

2. Leyla Hirsch (w/Maria, Rachel Ellering) vs. Katrina Creed. No televised entrance for Creed. Hirsch hit a single leg but let Creed up. Hirsch then put her down with a fireman’s carry and worked an arm bar. Creed reversed into a headlock but got put down with a waist lock slam. Creed came right back with a schoolboy rollup for a one count and an arm drag. Hirsch stuffed a dropkick and thew her back down with another waist lock slam for a two count.

Hirsch choked Creed on the ropes in front of Maria and when the ref pulled Hirsch off Maria threw a punch. Maria and Ellering argued at ringside as Hirsch hit a suplex and some mounted forearms. Creed reversed a suplex attempt with an inside cradle for a two count. Hirsch hit a dropping slam for a two count. Creed came back with some forearms and a dropkick. Creed hit a clothesline in the corner and tried a slingshot spear but got kicked in the head by Hirsch who scored the pinfall.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Katrina Creed by pinfall.

Maria and Ellering came into the ring to help celebrate the win as the announcers literally called out the “Angel and Devil on the shoulder” story by name. Ellering was wearing a white track jacket and Maria was in all black.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match to further the storyline.

Backstage Lexi ran down a four way tag match for later while The Outrunners stood by. The Outrunners said they are young, tan, and vascular enough to win. They said their catchphrase to end the promo…

Bobby Cruise ran down the rules of a Pure Rules match and announced the judges as Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne, and Jimmy Jacobs…

3. ROH Pure Rules Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Jason Geiger in a Proving Ground match. The match started off with some sloppy chain wrestling before Yuta pushed Geiger into the rope to burn a rope break. Geiger came back with some running elbows and clotheslines before Yuta stopped his momentum with a dropkick. Yuta then chopped Geiger for a bit before getting a two count nearfall.

Yuta hit a scoop slam and got a two count nearfall, as he did he pushed Geiger’s leg onto the ropes to burn Geiger’s second rope break. Geiger grabbed an arm hold, but Yuta transitioned into a standing death lock and taunted Geiger to use his last rope break, which he did after Yuta bridged back. Geiger came back with a clothesline and a german suplex. Geiger grabbed a leg trap and locked in a knee bar that forced Yuta to use rope break number one. Yuta threw Geiger onto the apron and when he turned around, Yuta locked him in a front guillotine through the ropes to get the win by ref stoppage.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Jason Geiger by ref stoppage in a Proving Ground match.

As Yuta walked up the ramp, the judges, especially Jerry Lynn complained about the rules being fudged in the match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A quick and easy Pure Rules match. Geiger looked good and got some quick offense.

4. Jacked Jameson and “The Iron Savages” Boulder and Bronson vs. Dalton Castle and “The Boys” Brent Tate and Brandon Tate. Castle put Bronson in his corner early and he and The Boys hit some tandem offense and The Boys tried a cover only to get popped into the air on the kick out. Boulder came in and double suplexed The Boys. Jameson came in and lifted a Boy into the air by his arm and tagged out to Bronson. Bronson pressed a Boy above his head and tossed him down for a two count. Boulder pressed a Boy over his head, one handed and tossed him down and swiveled his hips. Savages did their “Titty City” routine while Castle argued with the ref.

Castle stole the “savage sauce” from Bronson. Crowd told him to “Drink it” and he did and went all “Ultimate Warrior” on the apron. The Boy finally got away and gave Castle the hot tag. Castle came in and German suplexed Boulder and then T-bone suplexed the other two. The Boys came in and got grabbed by Boulder and Castle tried to crossbody him but Boulder caught him too and Boulder slammed all three of them. Boulder got low bridged out of the ring. Jameson ate a back elbow from Castle and rolled out of the ring. Castle called for The Boys and threw them on the savages outside. Jameson slid in and tried to roll up Castle only to get caught with Bangarang for the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated The Iron Savages by pinfall.

After the match, Johnny TV stood on the ramp and stared down Castle, who showed off his abs. Johnny chuckled and walked back to the back…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fun six man tag that had fewer innuendos than I assumed there would be. They protected Jameson really well here, as he did very little and looked OK doing what little he did.

Backstage Butcher and Blade said they weren’t motivated for wins before, but now they are. They want gold and they will kick your ass.

5. Rachel Ellering (w/Maria, Lelya Hirsch) vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV). The women traded some arm work early before Ellering put her hip into Valkyrie and slammed her to the mat. Valkyrie took a powder and as she tried to get back in the ring, Ellering kicked her in the face and then worked her over with kicks. Ellering hit an arm ringer and a running senton that made Valkyrie take another powder on the outside. Johnny TV tried to get in the way, but Ellering threw him away and Valkyrie took advantage and threw Ellering into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Valkyrie worked over Ellering with some kicks and a rope choke. Valkyrie locked in a chin lock that Ellering powered out of, but Valkyrie kept the pressure on with kicks and a sliding German Suplex that got her a two count. Valkyrie called for a running hip attack but Ellering cut her off with some running elbows and clotheslines. Ellering hit a TKO for a two count. Valkyrie came back with a turnbuckle smash and meteora knees in the corner for a two count. Valkyrie hit a spear and then hit a surfboard curb stomp for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Rachel Ellering by pinfall.

After the match, Maria was disappointed and then Johnny TV and Valkyrie made out in the middle of the ring.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice debut for Valkyrie. The women’s division just keeps getting great additions.

Backstage in a locker room, a camera man asked a disappointed Ethan Page about his loss to Kenny Omega and his championship aspirations. Page said he gave it his best and that’s all he can do. Page said that Nese took away his TV Title opportunity. Page said he can’t focus on the loss, but he needs to be focused on his “I Quit” match. Page said that three seconds won’t matter at Final Battle, but that he’s the only person that can end the match, and he won’t quit. Nese stormed into the locker room and refs held him back as the two wrestlers yelled at each other.

7. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Maria) vs. Bobby Sharp and Shaun Moore. No entrance for Bobby Sharp and Shaun Moore. The announcers put over the fact that Garrison and Karter have matching gear colors now and they’re getting on the same page. Sharp got the better of Garrison with some quick offense but ate a lariat that put Sharp down. Karter came in and hit his big dropkick. Garrison and Karter worked over Sharp in their corner, and Garrison hit a suplex in the middle and Garrison locked in a chin lock. Sharp fought out with a jawbreaker and some punches, but he ate a big boot. Karter came in and lost Sharp and Moore came in with some big punches. Garrison got a blind tag as Karter hit a high knee and Garrison came in with a big forearm and that got them the pinfall.

Griff Garrison and Kole Karter defeated Bobby Sharp and Shaun Moore by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The Baby Boys are looking like a well oiled unit now. Nice storyline progression.

Backstage Lexi asked The Workhorsemen about their strategy in tonight’s four way tag match. Henry said they’re going to keep doing what they always do. Drake said it’s time to punch in and knock out.

8. Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty) vs. Channing Decker. No entrance for Decker. Taylor dropped Decker on his face out of the lock up. Deker fought back with some chops and punches but Taylor stuffed the Irish whip attempt. Decker tried a clothesline but Taylor just ate it. Taylor hit a spinebuster. Taylor worked over Decker in the corners with chops and punches and running clotheslines. Decker got a boot up for the last clothesline, and he hit a flipping heel kick. Decker went up top for a crossbody but Taylor caught him. Decker slid out but ate a punch and a uranage. Decker tried to trade hand with Taylor but one punch from Taylor put him down. Taylor hit the package piledriver for the pinfall.

Shane Taylor defeated Channing Decker by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match for Taylor to set up his match with Keith Lee at Final Battle.

A video package aired on Samoa Joe relinquishing his TV Title and the six men vying for it in Survival of the Fittest at Final Battle. Dalton Castle, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty, Komander, Kyle Fletcher, and an athlete to be named later. Interspersed in this package were shots of former ROH TV champions. Good video package.

9. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “Australian Takeover” Kaz Jordan and Julian Ward. ATO got a quick advantage over Vincent with a backbreaker from Ward and tandem dropkick combo. Vincent took over on Jordan and hit a side effect and tagged into Dutch. Righteous just threw Jordan into the turnbuckle a bunch. Vincent pulled Jordan’s head into the ring post and just kept pulling. Righteous mugged Jordan in the corner with punches. Vincent raked the eyes of Jordan in the corner. Jordan used his speed to avoid Dutch and hit a drop kick. Vincent pulled Ward off the apron and threw him into a Dutch crossbody on the outside. Back in the ring Jordan looked scared as The Righteous stalked him, and Righteous hit Autumn Sunshine for the pinfall.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated Australian Takeover by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a long ass squash match. Righteous just played with Jordan for quite a few, kind of uncomfortable minutes.

Backstage Lexi asked The Infantry about their four way tag match tonight. They said they’re here to “Win Wars, Copy that?”.

10. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Gravity. Gravity tried a flying head scissors and Cage tossed him off. Gravity low bridged Cage and kicked him outside, and tried to dive onto Cage, but Cage caught him with a forearm. Cage hit a hip attack in the corner and then threw Gravity across the ring with a German suplex for a nearfall that he picked Gravity up from. Cage pressed Gravity and hit an over the shoulder powerslam for a two count. Gravity avoided Cage and hit a springboard flying head scissors to send Cage outside. Gravity went up top and barely hit a dive.

Back in the ring Gravity tried a 450 from the top, but no one home. Gravity rolled Cage up and got a two count. Cage countered a wheelbarrow attempt with an arm based slam for a two count. Cage tried his deadlift suplex but Gravity hit an arm ringer. Gravity went up top for a crossbody, Cage caught him, Gravity turned it into a crucifix driver for a two count. Cage hit a flipping reverse DDT for a two count. Gravity hit a samoan drop and went up top. Gravity hit his spaceman splash and got a two count. Cage hit a popup powerbomb and locked in a cloverleaf and stood on Gravity’s head to get the tap out.

Brian Cage defeated Gravity by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice TV match to highlight two guys.

Backstage, Leyla Hirsch was giving Rachael Ellering a pep talk when Maria came in and talked up Hirsch. Hirsch gave Ellering some more pep talk but walked away with Maria.

11. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a four corners survival match. Magnum hit a shoulder block on Dean but ate an arm drag. Floyd came in and Magnum tripped Dean. Bravo came in and Infantry hit some tandem offense that finished with a neckbreaker. Henry came in and ate a double hip toss from The Infantry for a one count. Henry ducked out of the ring and tagged in Drake who got a neckbreaker. Butcher came in and the big men chopped each other. Butcher put Drake down with a running back elbow. Blade came in and hit a dropkick.

Butcher and Blade hit a leg drop side slam combo on an Outrunner for a two count. Henry got a blind tag while Floyd was posing and twirling. Drake hit an outside in senton on Blade and posed. Floyd blind tagged back in and posed more, Blade slid out of a suplex attempt and hit a DDT. Butcher came in and ran through both Outrunners and hit a half nelson backbreaker on Floyd.

Bravo blind tagged in and Infantry hit a scissor kick and splash combo for a broken up nearfall. Drake hit a belly to belly on Bravo. Outrunners hit their finisher on Henry and dumped Drake to ringside. Dean dove on the Workhorsemen on the outside. Outrunners tried for their finisher again but got caught by Drag the Lake from Butcher and Blade who got the pinfall.

The Butcher and The Blade won a four corners survival match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fun, crazy action that gave a win to Butcher and Blade who are on a roll in the tag division down here in ROH.

We got another run down of the card for Final Battle.

12. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Roxanne in a Proving Ground match. No televised entrance, shoes, or Code of Honor for Roxanne. Athena put Roxanne down with a forearm for the three count.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Roxanne by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Billie Starkz assaulted Athena from behind. Athena dumped Strakz to ringside. Starkz threw Athena into the barricades and the ring post. Eventually some refs got a hold of Strakz. Athena wasn’t shown for a few minutes, but eventually we got a shot of her bleeding all over her face. In the ring Strakz held up the title belt as Athena screamed and moaned at ringside. The announcer speculated if Athena’s nose was broken.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Well that match went about as expected. As for the attack after the match I was just expecting another pull apart, but they told a different story. The story now is can Athena deal with the monster she created. It’s a good story and they are telling it well, but I just wonder if it’s the right story for this early in Billie’s career. She has plenty of time to grow into a monster, and we completely skipped her underdog story.

As for the overall show, I really like how we get a video package or backstage interview in between just about every match now. It really helps break things up, and really gives us those meaningful character building moments, and they are also using them to build up matches for later in the night which I also love. None of them are very long, and they don’t have to be. They are hitting points and story beats without dragging things out and making them take forever, but they are still slow building things too. What I’m trying to say is they are hitting the right balance for me as far as what I’m looking for in my wrestling shows.

