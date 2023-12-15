WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns tonight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes in a first-round tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

-Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory in a first-round tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

Powell’s POV: Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley won the first tournament matches and will meet in the semifinals, while the winner of the matches listed above will meet in the semifinals. Shawn Michaels announced Carmelo Hayes as the mystery tournament entrant from NXT. Smackdown will be live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).