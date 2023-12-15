ROH Final Battle, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed) Elix Skipper, Eric Young, Rene Dupree

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Ring of Honor Final Battle will be held tonight in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The actual Final Battle event is available exclusively on the HonorClub streaming service at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The show includes the return of Roman Reigns and the continuation of the tournament to determine the number one contender to the U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my live review on Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory with the brand’s final show of 2023. NXT does not advertise matches for their spot shows.

-WWE is in Moline, Illinois at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, and Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

-WWE is in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, and Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Birthdays and Notables

-Elix Skipper is 56.

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) is 44.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) is 40.