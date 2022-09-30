AEW announces a talent signing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that Rush has signed an AEW contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Rush made his AEW debut at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view and has apparently been working without a formal contract until now. It will be interesting to see if Rush’s brothers Dragon Lee and Dralístico eventually join AEW. Lee worked the August 17 edition of Dynamite. Rush actually turned on Lee after they teamed in a Trios tournament match with Andrade El Idolo, but Lee hasn’t appeared on AEW television since then.