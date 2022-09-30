AEW announces a talent signing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced that Rush has signed an AEW contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Rush made his AEW debut at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view and has apparently been working without a formal contract until now. It will be interesting to see if Rush’s brothers Dragon Lee and Dralístico eventually join AEW. Lee worked the August 17 edition of Dynamite. Rush actually turned on Lee after they teamed in a Trios tournament match with Andrade El Idolo, but Lee hasn’t appeared on AEW television since then.
It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is
All Elite!
What a week for Rush!
Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s
Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on
Friday Night #AEWRampage!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ScImPIpteT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022
A small guy in his mid 30s that can’t cut a promo. Exactly what AEW needs more of.
*Phew* Good thing AEW signed another wrestler. Their roster is so depleated right now, they really need more bodies. I think they were down below 120 wrestlers there for a bit.
Thak goodness, I had no idea how the 100+ wrestlers in AEW could fill that three hours of tv time each week.