By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There will not be a new edition of AEW Collision on TNT tonight. The show will return next Saturday and will be followed by a Battle of the Belts special.

Powell’s POV: Collision was bumped tonight due to the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Join me for my live review of WrestleDream beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET.