AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal (Entrants: Jungle Boy, Dalton Castle, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Sean Dean, Matt Hardy, more TBA)

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title

-AEW World Champion MJF speaks

-Jon Moxley promo

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia

-Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, and Skye Blue

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter

Powell’s POV: The winner of the battle royal will earn the right to challenge AEW World Champion MJF at a time selected by the challenger. Sting and Wardlow are banned from ringside during the TNT match. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).