MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Championship match headlines Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action

-EJ Nduka in action

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).