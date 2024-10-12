AEW WrestleDream lineup (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Championship
-Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale the AEW Women’s Championship
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title
-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship
-Hangman Page vs. Jay White
-Darby Allin vs. Brody King
-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a best of three falls match
-(Pre-Show) Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title
-(Pre-Show) Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron
-(Pre-Show) “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor
Powell’s POV: Swerve Strickland will also make his return during the pay-per-view. Join me for my live review with the Zero Hour pre-show notes at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
