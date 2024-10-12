AEW WrestleDream lineup (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

-Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a best of three falls match

-(Pre-Show) Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title

-(Pre-Show) Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron

-(Pre-Show) “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

Powell’s POV: Swerve Strickland will also make his return during the pay-per-view. Join me for my live review with the Zero Hour pre-show notes at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).