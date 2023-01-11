What's happening...

01/11 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a ladder match for the AEW Trios Titles, Adam Cole returns, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm, Jack Perry and Hook vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

January 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a ladder match for the AEW Trios Titles, Adam Cole returns, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, and more (32:22)…

