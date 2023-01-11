WWE Raw rating opposite the college football national championship game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.693 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.605 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw caught a bit of a break with the college football championship game being an absolute blowout, but the game still delivered 17.2 million viewers over various ESPN networks. Things won’t get any easier next week when Raw runs opposite an NFL playoff game.

The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.766 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.799 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.512 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 10, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.633 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the college football national championship game.