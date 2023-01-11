What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the New Year’s Evil edition

January 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 700,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 653,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 17th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.16 rating. Last year’s New Year’s Evil was held on January 4, 2022 and delivered 685,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. The January 11, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 647,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for a show headlined by AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller.

