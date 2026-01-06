NXT New Year’s Evil, WWE in Detroit and Fort Myers (reports needed), last week’s NXT grade, Konnan, Jackie Moore, Tony Halme

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and features Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena tonight with a Holiday Tour live event. No matches are advertised, but the show will likely feature Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship.

-WWE is in Fort Myers, Florida, at Hertz Arena tonight with a Holiday Tour live event with the following advertised matches: CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed for the World Heavyweight Championship, and “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) is 62.

-Jackie Moore is 62.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-WWE Raw premiered on Netflix on January 6, 2025.