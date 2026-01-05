01/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title, and more (36:10)…

Click here to stream or download the January 5 WWE Raw on Netflix audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.