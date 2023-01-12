Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Brian Blair, Luna Vachon, Big Dick Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the final push for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-B. Brian Blair is 66.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-The late Big Dick Dudley (Alexander Rizzo) was born on January 12, 1968. He died of kidney failure due to painkiller abuse at age 34 on May 16, 2002.