10/30 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari, Mansoor and Brian Kendrick vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 203)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed October 30, 2020 on WWE Network

The show started with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness on commentary recapping last week’s altercation between Curt Stallion and Ariya Daivari, setting up the opening match. Tony Nese was introduced as a guest commentator…

1. Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion. The match started with Stallion grabbing a headlock on Daivari who attempted to shoot him off the ropes a couple of times, before pushing him into the corner. Stallion let go for a second but grabbed the headlock again, but this time he was shot off and came back at Daivari with a chop. Daivari grabbed his hand as he went for an Irish whip of his own and yanked Stallion to the ground.

Stallion was now pushed into the corner by Daivari who struck at him and hit a sidewalk slam to down Daivari. Stallion was able to build some space for himself and entered a striking exchange with Daivari, hitting a kick for a two count. Daivari rolled to the outside, where Stallion followed. Nese distracted him on the outside, allowing Daivari to jump him.

Daivari rolled Stallion back into the ring and grabbed a headlock, which Stallion tried to struggle out of, willing his way into a striking exchange which Daivari got the better of, finally hitting Stallion with a neckbreaker for a two count. Daivari tossed Stallion to the outside and rammed his head into the announce table before rolling him into the ring once again and stomping on his back for a camel clutch.

Stallion was able to wrest one hand free and force Daivari to try and reset, but when Daivari tried to hip attack his back, Stallion turned to his back and kneed Daivari low. Stallion took advantage of a hurt Daivari and dropkicked him in the corner before following with a pull-up DDT for a two count. Stallion went to the top rope, but Daivari pulled the rope to knock him off before following up with a Splash for a two count.

Daivari tried for a powerbomb, but Stallion reversed it into a Backbreaker for a two count. Daivari rolled to the apron and hit Stallion with a Hotshot, but Stallion recovered and hit a Suicide Dive. Nese tried to distract him, but Stallion ignored him and headed into the ring. Nese jumped on the apron to distract him further but Stallion headbutted him and quickly dodged the lariat attempt from Daivari to roll him up for the pinfall victory.

Curt Stallion defeated Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: Solid match to open the show. Stallion has a very calm and collected style of wrestling, so the story of him trying to get over the urge to smack Nese in the face was a smart one to get over this mindset. He and Daivari went back and forth so they both got to showcase some smarts and skills, although I will say Daivari getting rolled up after Stallion was dizzy from hitting a headbutt has him looking a little clueless.

Backstage, EverRise confronted Mansoor and Brian Kendrick and insulted them, which led to a challenge for a match..

2. “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Mansoor and Brian Kendrick. Matt Martel started the match against Mansoor, grabbing a wrist lock all the while yelling insults at his opponents. Mansoor used his height to leverage his way out of the lock and reversed it for a second, but Martel Irish Whipped him and hit a drop toe hold before tagging his partner in.

Chase Parker and Mansoor tangled for a second, but Mansoor was able to get the better of him and tag in Kendrick, who tripped Parker and allowed himself and Mansoor to tag in and out. Parker was able to shoot off the ropes at a fortunate point, allowing Martel to make the blind tag and jump Mansoor.

Ever Rise used the numbers game to double up on Mansoor for a second, before transitioning to tagging in and out themselves. Parker hit Mansoor with some shoulder strikes and tried for a scoop slam, but Mansoor made it to Kendrick who rushed Parker and hit a series of strikes, ending with a dropkick for a two count.

Mansoor and Kendrick now used the numbers game, hitting Parker with a double suplex for a two count. They then tried a double team whip on Parker, but Martel pulled him out of the way, and allowed Parker to hit a back suplex to turn the tides. Martel tagged in and started wailing on Kendrick, including a Backbreaker for a two count.

Parker tagged in and hit a snap suplex for a two count. Ever Rise tried for another double team move, but Kendrick forced a mistake and halted that for a second. Martel stopped him from making a tag initially and tried for a back suplex, but Kendrick flipped out. He jumped to tag in Mansoor, but Parker pulled him off the ropes, leaving Kendrick as the legal man.

Martel tagged in Parker, who slowly laid into Kendrick with an elbow and then an ankle lock, but Kendrick was able to escape and tag in Mansoor. Ever Rise found themselves being frenzied by Mansoor who hit both men with clotheslines before hitting an Atomic Drop into a Spinebuster combo on Parker. Mansoor tried to follow up with Sliced Bread No. 2 but Parker tossed him off, allowing Martel to jump in and help him land a double corner Flapjack.

Kendrick broke up the subsequent cover and distracted Martel, allowing Mansoor to try for Sliced Bread No. 2, this time hitting it and getting the pinfall victory once again…

Mansoor and The Brian Kendrick defeated “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker.

Anish’s Thoughts: I really liked the pairing of Mansoor and Kendrick, these guys had really great chemistry and I loved that they were able to get it working better and better until they were eventually able to overcome the legitimate tag team in Ever Rise. This is an occasion where Ever Rise weren’t hurt much by losing to a thrown together team because of how well Mansoor and Kendrick balanced their chemistry and improvisation as a new tag team in telling the story. I especially liked Mansoor getting the win using Kendrick’s finisher, smart stuff, making Kendrick seem like a legit veteran and someone who can teach him a lot.

Overall, this was a pretty good episode or 205 Live. I hope to see more of Mansoor and Kendrick together, and I think Curt Stallion came off looking pretty good from the show. I kind of wish they did slightly more with the Halloween theme, but I guess NXT did that already.



