5/22 WWE in Cedar Rapids results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the WWE Unified Tag Titles, Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

May 22, 2022 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at U.S. Cellular Center

Report by Dot Net reader Zach Takes

WWE made its return to Cedar Rapids last night for the first time since 2019! It was a really good crowd too.

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated The Viking Raiders, Los Lotarios, and Butch and Ridge Holland (w/Sheamus) in a four-way to retain the WWE Unified Tag Titles

2. Aliyah beat Shotzi

3. Gunther over Drew Gulak

4. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship

5. Raquel Rodriguez beat Shayna Baszler (w/Natalya)

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

7. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship