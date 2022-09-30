AEW Dynamite anniversary show given bonus time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite anniversary edition has been given an extra fifteen minutes of air time. Tony Khan shared the news via social media on Friday (see below).
Powell’s POV: My DirecTV onscreen guide has already been updated with the bonus time, but it’s worth checking your system if you have Dynamite set to record each week.
To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!
+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage!
Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week!
See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022
Be the first to comment