AEW Dynamite anniversary show given bonus time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite anniversary edition has been given an extra fifteen minutes of air time. Tony Khan shared the news via social media on Friday (see below).

Powell’s POV: My DirecTV onscreen guide has already been updated with the bonus time, but it’s worth checking your system if you have Dynamite set to record each week.