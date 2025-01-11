AEW Collision results (1/11): Powell’s live review of Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title, Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron in a non-title match, Cope vs. Big Bill

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 76)

January 11, 2025 in Athens, Georgia at Akins Ford Arena

Simulcast live on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Collision opened with Harley Cameron playing a guitar backstage. They cut to AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May, who threatened to rip out Cameron’s vocal cords and throw them into the third row. The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith checked in, followed by “Rated FTR” Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler… The Collision opening aired…

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer. Cope made his entrance for the opening match. Big Bill’s entrance followed…

1. Cope vs. Big Bill. Chris Jericho sat in on commentary for the match while Bryan Keith stood next to him. McGuinness said he hates when someone changes their name for merchandise. “Terrible,” Jericho responded. Funny.

Cope worked over Bill at ringside and slammed his head on the ringside barricade and then repeatedly on the broadcast table while Jericho threw a fit. Jericho removed his headset and checked on Bill for a moment before returning to the broadcast table.

Bill took offensive control and worked over Cope at ringside. Cope blasted Cope with a couple of chops to the chest before rolling back inside the ring for a moment to break the referee’s count. Bill dumped Cope on top of the barricade heading into the first commercial break. [C]

Bill put Cope down with a Boss Man Slam for a near fall. Jericho left the broadcast table again and bickered with the referee while Bill removed a top turnbuckle pad. Bill got Cope seated on the top turnbuckle, but Cope slipped under and powerbombed him.

Bill sent Cope into the exposed turnbuckle and then hit him with a big boot for a near fall. Bill went for a chokeslam, but Cope countered into a DDT. Cope followed up with a spear and covered Bill for a close near fall. Cope acted shocked over not getting the pin.

Bill grabbed Cope by the throat. Cope kicked Bill in the balls while the referee was turned around. Cope speared Bill and hit him with several elbows to the head. Cope applied a submission hold and the referee called for the bell

Cope defeated Big Bill in 13:35.

After the match, Jericho and Keith attacked Cope. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ran out and made the save. A bunch of referees and security guards came out to get the two sides apart.

Powell’s POV: The near fall after Cope speared Bill the first time was nicely done. Yes, there are a lot of near falls on AEW television, but this one caught me by surprise. I continue to hope that Bill can get away from The Learning Tree and get a singles push.

Schiavone announced that Tony Khan informed him that everyone would be barred from ringside during the Jericho vs. Harwood match later in the show. They hyped upcoming Collision matches and some previously advertised matches for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite…

A video package recapped Kenny Omega’s return on AEW Dynamite… An ad aired for the AEW Maximum Carnage shows that will be held in Cincinnati on Wednesday (Dynamite) and Thursday (Collision taping)… [C]

Hangman Page delivered a backstage promo. He said he has worked hard to protect his family from the kind of prying eyes that even a small amount of fame can bring. Page said it broke him when all of that work was undone and it nearly tore his family apart.

Page said he was ashamed to come to work and to look his wife and son in the eyes after what he allowed to happen to them. Page said he had to make a decision to remain the husk of a man he was or to do something about it.

Page said he challenged Swerve Strickland and made sure he didn’t keep the AEW World Championship, and also severed ties to the last hope that Swerve had to build a family and a home like he had.

Page said he knows what Christopher Daniels was trying to say to him. Page said he humored Daniels for too long because of who he was. Page said Daniels was the first wrestler he met who had ever done anything and told him that he could too. Page said he listened to Daniels for too long.

Page said Daniels crossed a line last week when he laid hands on him. Page said Daniels will pay a price. Page said he would see Daniels in a Texas Death Match on next week’s Collision. Page said he needs Daniels to understand that he has decided who he will be and he will wake up every morning and make that decision every day. Page said he would rather injure and maim than be the man he was last year. Page said Daniels has made his bed and he will lay him down in it forever…

Powell’s POV: An excellent promo. I wish the production team had enhanced it by adding some highlights of the things Page was talking about for the benefit of newer viewers, but Page was terrific here. Hopefully Daniels can respond with a high level promo to sell viewers on this rushed Texas Death Match.

Pac made his entrance through the crowd and then Komander made a standard entrance…

2. ROH TV Champion Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Pac in a non-title match. Pac drew good heat early on by running Komander into the ringside barricade. McGuinness mentioned that people had travel issues getting to the building, but he said the action was red hot inside of it.

Pac went after Abrahantes at ringside. Abrahantes escaped his grasp and then Komander hit a springboard moonsault on Pac on the floor. Back in the ring, Komander hit a nice cutter and then followed up with a DDT for a near fall.

Komander caught Pac with a couple of superkicks and then went up top and hit a Poison Rana on the way down. Komander went up top again and went for a 450 splash, but Pac put his knees up. Pac locked in The Brutalizer and got the submission win. Schiavone said Pac has won 17 of his last 20 matches…

Pac beat ROH TV Champion Komander in 8:00 in a non-title match.

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta made their entrance through the crowd. Pac and Yuta held Komander. The Outtrunners ran out for the save while Castagnoli punched Komander.

Powell’s POV: Holy shit, a wrestler didn’t just freeze at the sound of entrance music. Castagnoli actually hit Komander while The Outrunners were rushing to the ring. Anyway, this was a nice television match. I’m not really sure why they don’t protect the ROH champions on AEW television, but I can’t get too worked up about a promotion that feels so insignificant these days.

3. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. The two teams ended up in the ring together when The Outrunners ran out to help Komander, so the referee just called for the bell to start the match. McGuinness said The Outrunners started in the frigid conditions of Verne Gagne’s farm in Minnesota. Funny. The Outrunners cleared the heels from the ring heading into a break. [C]

Castagnoli performed the Giant Swing on Floyd and then Yuta dropkicked him. Yuta went for the cover, but Castagnoli was the legal man, so they swapped places, but Magnum was able to break up the pin.

Late in the match, Yuta crotched Floyd on the top rope while the referee was distracted. Castagnoli superpelxed Floyd and then launched Yuta onto him, resulting in Yuta getting the three count…

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in roughly 10:00.

Powell’s POV: The match worked for the live crowd. But even as someone who gets a kick out of The Outrunners, it felt counterproductive to have members of the killer heel faction struggle to beat the comedy team.

A video package spotlighted the Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match for the AEW World Championship that will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite, along with the Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage match… [C]

A Powerhouse Hobbs promo aired. He said Jon Moxley wants people to stand up and show initiative. Hobbs said he did that by winning the Casino Gauntlet. He said he stepped up to Moxley on Dynamite, but Moxley backed down.

[Hour Two] Hobbs said he’s aware of the fact that the match will occur in Moxley’s hometown. Hobbs said he’s been shot, stabbed, homeless, and left for dead, so there’s nothing that Moxley can actually do to him. Hobbs said he will make Moxley his bitch…

The broadcast team spoke briefly about the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match that will be held on Dynamite and then entrances for the next match took place…

4. AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron in a non-title match. Cameron rolled up May for a one count to start the match. She followed up with a couple more pin attempts, but May caught her with a headbutt to go on the offensive.