AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for Monday’s premiere edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Riho vs. Maki Itoh.

-Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and David Ali.

-Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Ray Lyn vs. Abadon.

-Leila Grey vs. Diamante.

-Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole.

-Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight.

-Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Max Caster vs. Dante Martin.

-Marko Stunt vs. QT Marshall.

-Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Baron Black and Vary Morales.

-Lee Johnson featured in a Rising Star segment.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be on commentary. I think they are done announcing matches, but I’m not even sure. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. I was hoping to cover the show live, but there’s no way they can cram this many matches into the hour before Raw starts. As such, we are looking for volunteers interested in writing same night or next morning reviews. If you are interested, contact me via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com