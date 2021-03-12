ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling TV matches, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest, ROH Week By Week matches, first-ever Pure Wrestling Gauntlet match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Flip Gordon vs. Flamita, Kenny King vs. Tony Deppen, and Dak Draper vs. Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match.

-Next weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling has Eli Isom returning to an ROH ring for the first time over a year. The show will also include “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus in an eight-man tag match.

-The March 27 edition of ROH Wrestling will include the first-ever Pure Wrestling Gauntlet match. No participants have been announced.

-Amy Rose will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. SOS vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas in a three-way tag match will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week.

-The March 23 edition of ROH Week By Week has “MexiSquad” Bandido, Flamita and Horus facing the debuting Primal Fear trio from the ROH Dojo.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the Matt Taven and Vincent feud, Dalton Castle, Josh Woods, Silas Young, and more.