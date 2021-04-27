AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Blade and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10.

-Marty Casaus vs. Brian Cage.

-Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

-James St. Patrick vs. Lance Archer.

-Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Ambrose.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle.

-“Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones.

-Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.