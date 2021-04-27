What's happening...

WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for next month’s pay-per-view

April 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 16 in Tampa, Florida at Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Braun Strowman was added to the WWE Championship when he defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Monday’s Raw. WrestleMania Backlash will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view.

