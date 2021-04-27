A&E’s Roddy Piper documentary and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sundays A&E biography on Roddy Piper produced 880,000 viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The documentary finished tenth in Sunday’s cable ratings with a .27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures scored 769,000 viewers for A&E and finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .27 rating. The show featured Undertaker and Kane searching for lost memorabilia. The number was up in total viewership from last week’s premiere episode with Mick Foley, which drew 766,000 viewers with a .29 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Steve Austin documentary drew 1.062 million viewers with a .38 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This week’s shows ran opposite The Oscars and the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view.