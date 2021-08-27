NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 in St. Louis, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE in Denver, NJPW Strong and WWE 205 Live coverage, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Milano Collection A.T., Luna Vachon, George Scott

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NWA Empowerrr will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom. The all-women’s show features Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina for the Knockouts Championship. The show streams live on FITE TV pay-per-view on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. I’m not sure whether I will be able to cover the show live yet, but I’ll have an update in the card listing on Saturday.

-NWA 73 will be held on Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom. Ric Flair will make a special appearance and the show will be headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Championship or Murdoch’s career. Join me for live coverage as the show streams on FITE TV pay-per-view on Sunday at 7CT/8ET.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Arkansas, AEW Rampage in Chicago, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Oklahoma City. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. The show features appearances by Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show features the finals of the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament for a shot at the Young Bucks in a cage match at AEW All Out. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews will be pushed back to later in the weekend now that he’s taking over AEW Rampage coverage.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) is 72.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) is 48.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) is 47.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) is 45.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.

-Luna Vachon died of a drug overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.