Anthony Bowens will miss AEW Collision due to California wildfires

January 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Bowens announced via social media that he will not appear at tonight’s AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: The devastation in California is horrifying. Here’s wishing Anthony and Michael the very best, along with everyone affected by the wildfires. If you are interested in donating to the relief effort, visit RedCross.com.

