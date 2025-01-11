Anthony Bowens will miss AEW Collision due to California wildfires

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Bowens announced via social media that he will not appear at tonight’s AEW Collision.

Hey everyone, I unfortunately won’t be making it to Collision today. The #PalisadesFire started moving towards my home last night and as a precaution Michael and I had to pack up and leave the area. We are safe and so is the neighborhood as of now. Hopefully it stays that way.… — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 11, 2025

Powell’s POV: The devastation in California is horrifying. Here’s wishing Anthony and Michael the very best, along with everyone affected by the wildfires. If you are interested in donating to the relief effort, visit RedCross.com.